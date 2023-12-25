Willis Investment Counsel Has $10.86 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,778 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.11% of Globe Life worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,830 shares of company stock worth $9,963,438. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $121.59. 321,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,716. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.59. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

