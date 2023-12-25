Willis Investment Counsel Has $39.92 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,442 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 3.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $168.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,516. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.28 and a 200 day moving average of $164.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

