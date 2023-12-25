Willis Investment Counsel Has $964,000 Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 19.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 51.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Logitech International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.58. 220,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,885. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $95.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

