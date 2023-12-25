Willis Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,514 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,722 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.5% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after purchasing an additional 160,472 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,025. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $164.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

