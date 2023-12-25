Willis Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.12% of National Research worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 40.0% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of National Research by 3.8% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NRC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,102. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $980.11 million, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.43.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $157,017.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,160,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,865,243.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,519. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.