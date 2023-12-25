Willis Investment Counsel Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $23,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.9 %

TROW stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.89. 875,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,098. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,360 shares of company stock worth $7,760,173 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

