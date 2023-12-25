Willis Investment Counsel Sells 15,797 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,797 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $137.84.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

