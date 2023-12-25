Willis Investment Counsel Sells 170 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 31.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,239,000 after acquiring an additional 537,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in VeriSign by 71.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,140,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,565 shares of company stock worth $7,739,097. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN traded up $1.93 on Monday, hitting $206.39. The company had a trading volume of 362,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.