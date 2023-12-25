Willis Investment Counsel Sells 33,028 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,942 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 33,028 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 2.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 794.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,974 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,299,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.83. The company has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

