Willis Investment Counsel Sells 33,632 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,632 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,945,778 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE DLB traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $85.66. 491,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,694. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $91.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

