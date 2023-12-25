Willis Investment Counsel Trims Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,640 shares during the period. Aflac comprises 2.2% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.06% of Aflac worth $28,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AFL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,263. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

