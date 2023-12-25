Willis Investment Counsel Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.4% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chubb were worth $32,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.77. 1,004,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.73. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

