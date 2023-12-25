Willis Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,274 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.11% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 126.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 420,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.42. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSM

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.