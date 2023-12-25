Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

WH opened at $79.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.83.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after acquiring an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,925 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

