Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,796. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

