Xcel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Bloomin’ Brands comprises 2.0% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLMN. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 88.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

BLMN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

