Xcel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,955. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

