Xcel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 65.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $98,190,000 after buying an additional 327,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,659,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,448. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day moving average is $119.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

