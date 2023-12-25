Xcel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 477.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,280 shares during the period. YETI comprises about 1.0% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,104.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,905. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on YETI in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on YETI

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.