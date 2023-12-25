Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

AXP traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.57. 2,782,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.32 and its 200 day moving average is $162.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $186.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

