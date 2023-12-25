Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $23.58 Million Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the period. RH comprises approximately 9.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $23,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of RH by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 13.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

RH Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:RH traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.11. The stock had a trading volume of 371,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,072. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.55 and its 200-day moving average is $301.72.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,106.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,106.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,899 shares of company stock valued at $25,076,279 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.