Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 104.0% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,197,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,380. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

