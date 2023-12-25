Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 450.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 37,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,628 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,468,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,049,000 after buying an additional 221,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.75. 9,799,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,231,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

