Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up approximately 1.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,041. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

