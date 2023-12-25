Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $382,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $408.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,314,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,740,969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

