Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 505,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 298,915 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 172,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 78,692 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.71. 29,139,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,070,918. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.