Xcel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 75.6% during the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $2,123,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 29.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.83. 1,412,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,630. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

