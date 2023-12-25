Xcel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2,964.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 195,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 14,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,644,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,476,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

