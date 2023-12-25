Xcel Wealth Management LLC Makes New $198,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 46,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 58,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $1,557,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.76. 2,869,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ares Capital

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.