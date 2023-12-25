Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,896 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 48.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.58. The company had a trading volume of 731,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

