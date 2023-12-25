Xcel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $237.88. 875,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,520. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.24 and its 200-day moving average is $249.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

