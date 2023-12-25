Xcel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter valued at $206,000.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE GBAB traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 39,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,530. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $17.85.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.