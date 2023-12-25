Xcel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.9% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,773. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average is $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

