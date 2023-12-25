Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 64.3% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.23. 9,769,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,816,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

