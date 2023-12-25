Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,420 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after buying an additional 121,760 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after buying an additional 793,861 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $66,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,576,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,626. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Citigroup cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

