Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 83,724 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 83,724 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up 2.6% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $154,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 180,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 35.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:F traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.35. 43,764,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,477,535. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

