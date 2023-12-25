Xcel Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $1,177,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.63. 1,801,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $261.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,260.50, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.15.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

