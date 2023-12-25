Xcel Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,544 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,520 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $64,318,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,723,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,466,000 after acquiring an additional 802,309 shares during the period.

VGK stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $64.10. 1,578,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

