Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 138.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,627 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Zscaler by 35.0% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 854.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,052 shares of company stock worth $31,133,610 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $221.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.10 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.35.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

