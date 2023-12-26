13,124 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,625,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 66.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RSP stock opened at $157.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.11. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

