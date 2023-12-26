1,377 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

