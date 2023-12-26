1,500 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 66.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,021.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 2,757.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

