31,548 Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 244.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 39.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 102.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,177,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204,526 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 34,240.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,181,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 42.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,178,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,566 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABEV shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Ambev stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

