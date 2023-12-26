3,426 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.94. 2,794,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,791,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.29 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

