35,328 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Under Armour accounts for about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 64.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after buying an additional 1,768,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,478,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,169,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1,607.2% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,470,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 1,384,825 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UAA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,738. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

