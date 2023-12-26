3,862 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,809,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,853,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in AutoZone by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO traded down $28.69 on Tuesday, hitting $2,580.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,758. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,607.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,540.06. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

