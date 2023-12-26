4,122 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,122 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.74. 2,858,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,178,980. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $80.19 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

