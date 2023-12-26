4,400 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. 9,650,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,069,852. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

