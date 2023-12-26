443,466 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 443,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,145,000. Paychex comprises 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.12% of Paychex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $119.61. 296,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.59. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

