4Thought Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 232.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 72,702 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 78,416 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,543,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,577,469. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.22. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

